Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort told On3’s Joe Tipton that he is returning to play for the Cornhuskers next season. It’ll be his final season of eligibility.

Sandfort started in all 35 of Nebraska’s games this past season. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 47.9% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Big Ten First-Team selection. He made 129 3-pointers in the 2025-26 season, the second-most in Big Ten history.

Sandfort transferred to Nebraska last offseason after beginning his collegiate career at Iowa, where he amassed 65 appearances and two starts. After only averaging 8.6 minutes per game as a true freshman, Sandfort averaged 22.4 minutes of action in his sophomore season.

Pryce Sandfort played high school basketball at Waukee Northwest (IA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 91 overall player and No. 19 small forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Sandfort was exceptional in Nebraska’s run to the Sweet Sixteen earlier this year. He scored 25 points in the Cornhuskers’ season-ending loss to Iowa. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg is thrilled to have Sandfort back for another season.

“After his record-breaking season, Pryce had a great deal of interest from NBA teams after helping our program to its best season in program history,” Hoiberg wrote. “His goal is to play in the NBA and would likely be drafted, but he wants to grow his game and has very specific things he wants to work on.

“He feels like we have a lot of unfinished business after this year, and he wants to solidify his legacy in Lincoln and put himself in the best position for a long professional career. It’s a testament to him for betting on himself and wanting to do it here at Nebraska.”

This past week, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo named Sandfort the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Nonetheless, Sandfort will return to further improve his draft stock.