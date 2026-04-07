Nebraska forward Quentin Rhymes plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He just finished up his freshman season with the Cornhuskers.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— This story is developing and will be updated.