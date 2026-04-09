Belmont sophomore forward Sam Orme has committed to Nebraska out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6’10 native of Carmel, Indiana, spent three seasons with the Bruins after signing with Belmont out of high school. But with head coach Casey Alexander leaving for the Kansas State job this offseason, he opted to enter college basketball free agency.

Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers worked quickly, beating out the Wildcats to land his services.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Orme was a second-team All-Missouri Valley selection this year, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He notched career-high 22 in a regular season win over Drake in February and was one of the league’s most effective outside shooters.

On top of hitting nearly 56% of his shots from the field, Orme connected on 39.7% of his 3-point attempts — knocking down 48 in total this season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024-25, he earned a spot on the All-MVC Freshman Team while averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. And he’ll now be counted on as a key piece for the Huskers, who are coming off their first NCAA Tournament wins in school history this past season.

Nebraska took down No. 13 seed Troy in the first round last month, notching their first-ever tournament victory. They followed that up with a heart-stopping 74-72 win over fifth-seeded Vanderbilt in the Round of 32 before falling to Big Ten rival Iowa in the Sweet 16.

The Huskers graduate significant production with seniors Rienk Mast and Jamarques Lawrence, who combined for just over 23 points per game last season. Junior forward Berke Buyuktuncel announced his intentions to enter the portal earlier this week, while the decision of star guard Pryce Sandfort to enter the NBA Draft remains in the balance.

Should Sandfort leave, the Huskers will be looking to replace nearly 80% of their scoring output from this year’s Sweet 16 team.