Nebraska pitcher Jordy Frahm makes pregnancy announcement hours after farewell post

Jordy Frahm just saw her 2026 season come to an end at Nebraska. Frahm was a huge reason why the Huskers made a run to the Women’s College World Series, falling just short of playing in the championship series. Turns out, she did so while pregnant.

On Monday, Frahm announced a pregnancy alongside her husband. December 2026 is the due date, meaning Frahm pitched the last couple of months while pregnant.

“He has made everything beautiful in its time,” Bahl said via Instagram. “Our greatest blessing is on the way. Baby Frahm coming December 2026.”

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Frahm spent the past two seasons in Lincoln as a team captain. Her performances in 2026 proved as such, getting in the circle on 43 different occasions. Weirdly enough, only 23 of those were starts.

No matter the type of appearances, Frahm put together fantastic stats. In 189.2 innings pitched, she had an ERA of 1.37. Opposing hitters struck out 251 times, while only walking on 33 occasions. These types of performances were standard for Frahm.

Now, Frahm enters a new stage of her life. And everyone at Nebraska will be thrilled for her.

Jordy Frahm pens goodbye to college softball

Earlier on Monday, Frahm took some time to say goodbye to college softball. She put together an incredibly accomplished career, also playing for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Of course, there was some adversity in there due to injury. But Frahm was continually one of the best pitchers when healthy.

“Dear softball, you came into my life when I was just eight years old, and somehow became so much more than a game,” Frahm said. “You awakened something in me: a competitive spirit and a fire to push myself further than I thought I could go. You taught me how to be strong, how to fight through failure, how to test myself mentally, physically, and emotionally. For 15 years, you have shaped me.

“God has used you in my life in the most incredible ways. Through you, He has broken me down and rebuilt me stronger. He taught me humility and defeat, confidence and adversity, discipline in the everyday, and gratitude in the moments I never wanted to end. You carried me across this beautiful country and gave me experiences I could have never dreamed of as an eight-year-old little girl with a glove in her hand.”