Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson arrested on battery charge

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested on Monday in Key West, Florida, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Nelson was taken to a nearby jail around Noon ET and booked with a felony aggravated battery charge.

At the time of posting, there is no further information on the arrest. Nebraska has not commented on the matter either.

Nelson played in 12 games last season for Nebraska, earning one start. He accumulated 147 yards and two touchdowns on the year after receiving 27 carries. Both of those scores came against nonconference opponents — first vs. Akron early in the year and then in the Huskers’ bowl game against Utah. Special teams were also part of what Nelson did in 2025, even recovering a fumble when covering a kickoff vs. Michigan State. Moments later, Nebraska kicked a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.

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All of this meant an interesting offseason was ahead of Nelson, who might be able to produce a bigger role for himself. One of the key points for him was adding on some weight. Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel spoke on the matter during spring practice in Lincoln.

“I think it’s the maturity of focusing on his body,” Barthel said via On3 | Rivals’ Husker Online. “That’s the key missing point for Mekhi. It’s going to help him be physical in (pass) protection. It’s going to help him be physical upon contact.

“There’s a big difference between running at 190 and 202 or 203 pounds. When you can walk around between 197 and 203 pounds consistently, you can get to 205 and play at 205. Can he consistently put on the weight? The last four weeks he’s done an excellent job of doing that.”

Nebraska is currently working through summer workouts. Fall camp is not all too far away, as the 2026 season should be an important one for head coach Matt Rhule. Things officially get underway on Sept. 5 with Ohio coming to Memorial Stadium.