Nebraska is set to cash in a special prize for the fans, courtesy of its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. The Cornhuskers faithful around the state will now have access to a special set of refrigerators with custom Nebraska products inside.

According to a story in the Sports Business Journal, an Anheuser-Busch spokesman confirmed that several special fridges had been placed throughout Omaha and Lincoln. They were “full of Bud Light cans (that) will unlock when the buzzer sounds.”

The reason for the promotion? Nebraska was previously the only power-conference program to never have won an NCAA Tournament game.

As many are aware, Nebraska has never won an NCAA Tournament game.



If they win today… Husker fans 21+ will see these locked fridges across Lincoln and Omaha open and limited-edition @budlight Nebraska products will be freed. pic.twitter.com/o5FaIiFPlp — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 19, 2026

Fridges in Omaha that were set to be unlocked Thursday were located at Jerzes Sports Bar, Waterfall Lounge, Candlelight Bar and Grill and Office West Lounge. And the key has been delivered: Nebraska won its first NCAA Tournament game in 131 years as a program.

Nebraska knocked off 13-seed Troy 76-47 in a thoroughly dominant showing. The team couldn’t miss from the perimeter.

When the dust settled, the Cornhuskers had made 14 of their 39 attempts from 3-point range. Star Pryce Sandfort scored a game-high 23 points, knocking down seven of the 3-pointers himself.

Coach Fred Hoiberg was overcome with emotion after notching the win. He discussed it in a courtside interview with sideline reporter Andy Katz.

“A lot of emotions, Andy, it’s just been a special group since the beginning, since we put them together,” Hoiberg said. “I just love coaching them. They’ve been all about the right things. They’ve been unselfish. And we’re not satisfied, I can promise you that. We’re a group that, all year long, we’ve been able to put things behind us. But this is emotional, there’s no doubt about it. With my family history here, this means the world. So, really excited to continue and continue to compete.”

It’s also worth noting that Nebraska got a huge lift from the crowd. And there are probably some folks extra happy back home, now that the Bud Light promo has been unlocked.

“It was unbelievable,” Hoiberg said. “I’ve never been in a neutral site where it’s been louder and they just, right from the beginning, when our guys came out for warmups, I knew it was going to be a special day.”