Nebraska wrestling reveals non-conference schedule for 2026-27 season

Nebraska wrestling has already revealed its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season. The biggest note from the slate is that Nebraska will not compete in this year’s National Duals Invitational.

The Huskers are among a handful of top-tier squads that are not going to the second annual event in Tulsa, due to a date change to December. But the rest of the non-Big Ten schedule is up and ready to go. It all starts with a home meet against Wyoming on November 6th.

Nebraska Wrestling non-conference schedule

Friday, Nov. 6 – Wyoming

Friday, Nov. 13 – at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Nov. 21 – at Penn

Sunday, Nov. 22 – at Keystone Classic

Friday, Dec. 4 – Saturday, Dec. 5 – at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational

Saturday, Dec. 19 – Campbell

Sunday, Dec. 20 – Virginia

Sunday, Jan. 3 – SIUE

Sunday, Feb. 21 – Arizona State

The biggest date to circle on the calendar would have to be Nebraska taking a trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State. The Cowboys finished 2nd (131 points) at the 2026 NCAA Championships behind champion Penn State (181.5) and ahead of the Huskers, who were 3rd (100.5).

Oklahoma State returns three NCAA champions: Jax Forrest (133), Sergio Vega (141) and Landon Robideau (157), who all won their individual crowns as freshmen in March. Nebraska had two finalists this year: Antrell Taylor (157) and Christopher Minto (174). Taylor lost to Robideau 4-2.

The good news is, Nebraska welcomed in 2025 NCAA champion and two-time All-American Vince Robinson (125) from the transfer portal as he left NC State. He’ll man the 125-pound weight class this coming season.

Robinson is 44-9 in his collegiate career after spending three years with NC State. He redshirted his first year and then went 23-3 in 2024-25, winning the NCAA crown at 125 pounds over Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley.