Nevada high school girls flag football athlete commits to Nebraska

The additions for the Nebraska women’s flag football continue to pile up as they added one of the country’s top all-around players via a commitment on Friday.

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Las Vegas (NV) Shadow Ridge senior athlete Jaylani Palmer announced via social media that she’s committed to the Cornhuskers for women’s flag football. Palmer showed her versatility this past season, playing quarterback and wide receiver along with having a major role on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Palmer did just about everything for the Mustangs, with the senior on offense totaling 3,610 all-purpose yards and 50 total touchdowns. On defense, Palmer was a ball hawk for Shadow Ridge and tallied 23 interceptions along with 51 flag pulls.

The latest commitment prior to Palmer’s was that of Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas senior wide receiver Emmi Merhi, who was previously committed to Troy for volleyball. Merhi this past season for the Raiders has been one of the state’s top pass catchers as the 6-foot receiver has hauled in 73 passes for 795 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Mountain Vista (CO) Class of 2027 quarterback Ariana Akey announced via Instagram her commitment to Nebraska for women’s flag football earlier this month.

Akey has had herself a prolific prep career behind center for the Eagles, with the signal caller throwing for a total of 8,980 yards with 171 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The quarterback can get it done with her legs as she rushed for 2,769 yards and scored 35 touchdowns in that same span playing Colorado high school girls flag football.

Back in late January, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) junior quarterback Makena Cook became the first-ever female athlete to receive a Division I, Power 4 offer for flag from Nebraska. Cook, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, completed 639 of 863 (74 percent) passes for 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns this past season.

Shadow Ridge finished this past Nevada high school girls flag football season with a 21-2 mark, with the Mustangs edging Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman for the Class 5A Southern state championship in a 12-0 decision.