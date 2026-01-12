Pitt Panthers defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington has committed to transfer to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Primarily playing defensive tackle, Whittington now looks to anchor the Nebraska defensive line in 2026. He would make the decision to transfer to the Cornhuskers following a visit to Lincoln over the weekend.

Jahsear Whittington played his high school football at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He had been a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024. There, he was the 582nd-ranked player nationally and the 52nd-ranked defensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. He landed at Pitt over Penn State, Temple, and Rutgers, among other offers.

In 2024, Whittington played in three games for the Panthers. He was able to use his redshirt as a result. He’d then follow that up by playing in 11 games the next year. That gives him three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Over the course of his 14 games at Pitt, Whittington has 15 total tackles. That includes 4.0 tackles for a loss and 1.0 sacks. Whittington also added a fumble recovery. The majority of that production came during the 2025 season.

Nebraska is going into its fourth season under head coach Matt Rhule in 2026. He has previously led them to back-to-back 7-6 seasons. That includes their first bowl appearance since 2016 when the Cornhuskers broke through in 2024. Now, he’s hoping to find a way to make another major stride and become competitive at the top of the Big Ten next season.

As a team, Nebraska ranked 30th nationally in total defense, giving up 329.5 yards per game. The Cornhuskers were also 67th in scoring defense, giving up 24.6 points per game. Making a change, Matt Rhule hired Rob Aurich to be the team’s defensive coordinator next season.

It’s been a busy Transfer Portal season for Nebraska so far as Rhule looks to get his roster in shape. That includes 17 players who have exited the program, most notably starting quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers also lost three players from their defensive line.

The Transfer Portal is going to be open to January 16th. This will be the only opportunity for players to enter the portal this offseason, with the Spring window now being a thing of the past.

