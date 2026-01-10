Report: AJ Ferrari pulled over for speeding, detained on 'evading arrest' warrant from October

Nebraska wrestling star AJ Ferrari was reportedly pulled over speeding and detained on an “evading arrest” warrant Friday night. The warrant stems from October, as Willie Saylor of MatScouts reported.

“AJ Ferrari was pulled over for speeding last night and detained on an outstanding warrant issued in Texas in October for ‘evading arrest,'” Saylor wrote. “Could be something, could be nothing. Not passing judgement, just the info.”

Ferrari recently posted to his Instagram story as of around 9:00 a.m. ET time, so the issue appears to be nearly resolved or in that process. No further information regarding the detainment was provided.

Ferrari recently returned from what he described as a small turf toe injury. He earned a major decision win over Hayden Filipovich of Purdue Friday night in Nebraska’s 36-3 win.

“I’m feeling strong, feeling explosive,” Ferrari said. “I’m happy I took that time off and finished his last two weeks off. You know, Brock Hardy finished off this year, you know, me, Antrell Taylor, you know, coming off a good solid year last year. And, you know, we keep building every single week. We kind of started out this year a little bit, you know, rusty. You know, some guys had a little rust on the wheel, especially me. Antrell Taylor, you guys saw had some minor mistakes that he fixed, and they’re both looking phenomenal tonight.”

Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion at 197 pounds for Oklahoma State. After winning it all as a true freshman, a car accident and controversy off the mat followed during his sophomore campaign, where he had already reached double-digit wins.

After leaving the school post-2022, Ferrari did not wrestle collegiately again until last season for CSU Bakersfield. That’s when he wrestled out west in his return, only losing in the NCAA semifinals.

Ferrari is 56-3 in his career, with his only losses coming to 2025 NCAA champion Stephen Buchanan, who won it for Iowa, former West Virginia wrestler Noah Adams 3-2 as a true freshman, and a 5-4 loss to Ohio State heavyweight Nick Feldman earlier this season.