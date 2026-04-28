Report: Former Nebraska assistant Chuck Love admits to having inappropriate relationship with ex-player

According to USA TODAY Sports, former Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant Chuck Love has admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an ex-player. This came out during a lawsuit involving Ashley Scoggin, who is suing both Love and the university.

“A former assistant women’s basketball coach at Nebraska admitted in a pretrial deposition he had a sexual relationship with a former Nebraska player who later sued the coach and the university in February 2024, according to recent court documents obtained by USA TODAY Sports,” the report said. “The nature of the relationship between the former Nebraska player — Ashley Scoggin — and the former assistant coach — Chuck Love — remains central to Scoggin’s ongoing federal lawsuit against him and the university.”

In April 2024, Love initially denied having a relationship with Scoggin. However, Scoggin’s lawyer, Maren Chaloupka, says Love revealed “sexual contact” between him and the player when undergoing a deposition. Love’s lawyer did not provide a comment to USA TODAY Sports in their report.

Additionally, HuskerOnline‘s Sean Callahan has reached out to Nebraska for comment. He has not received an answer as of this publication.

Scoggin claims to have been kicked off the team in 2022 when her relationship with Love was discovered. She last wore a Nebraska uniform on Feb. 14, 2022, in a win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Huskers went on to play four more games in the regular season, three at the Big Ten Tournament, and another in the NCAA Tournament. Scoggin did not appear in any of them, ending her time with the program. Until the Indiana game, Scoggin was a consistent starter for Nebraska under head coach Amy Williams.

More on the college basketball playing career of Ashley Scoggin at Nebraska, UNLV

Scoggin spent two seasons in Lincoln after beginning her college basketball career at the JUCO level. In the 52 games played, all of them were starts for Scoggin. She averaged 8.3 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 39.7% behind the arc. Scoring was certainly the strong suit for Scoggin. Elsewhere, she put up 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game at Nebraska.

Ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign, Scoggin decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. UNLV wound up being her destination. Two more years were spent in Las Vegas, where a complete role was not fulfilled until the following season. Scoggin’s senior year saw her average 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists for the Rebels.