Nebraska is expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive assistant Tyler Yelk as its new safeties coach. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported the news Friday afternoon.

The Cornhuskers hired Los Angeles Chargers assistant Miles Taylor to assume the position in January, but he joined Jesse Minter and the Baltimore Ravens staff following his hire. Yelk now becomes an integral part of Nebraska‘s coaching staff as the Huskers seek their third consecutive postseason appearance.

Nebraska lost its previous safeties coach, Miles Taylor, to an NFL job. Now expected to hire a coach from the NFL level as his replacement. pic.twitter.com/YTPkpkpW7P — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 6, 2026

Although it entered the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, Nebraska finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 record. The Cornhuskers opened the year 5-1 and jumped into the AP Poll Rankings at No. 25, but finished the season with a 2-5 mark over their final seven games.

Nobody was more disgusted with Nebraska‘s 40-16 blowout loss to Iowa in its regular season finale than Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who admitted that fans had a right to be upset with the way the season ended. Rhule signed a two-year extension through the 2032 season on Oct. 30.

“I think people have a right to be upset with the way it ended,” Rhule said. “For me, all I can say is that I have some of the best recruits here today. I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can and as long as I can, and I’m going to surround myself with some really positive people. Not toxic people. I’m just going to continue to try and move the program forward.”

“This group of guys is the first group to be bowl eligible two years in a row since 2013-2014. Is it enough? No. But is it better than it was? Yes. But if I’m a fan right now, I’m mad. I’m walking off the field and some people are supportive, and good for them. They’re passionate about this place. I love being the head coach of Nebraska. I love being at Nebraska because people are passionate about this. So I don’t want it to be hope. It just wasn’t good enough, man. Today just has to be that. Don’t be super toxic to the players, though, put it on me.”

“I’m in charge of this. Troy (Dannen) and (the administration) extended me. They believe in me, but all of a sudden we lose these last two games. I’m pissed off at myself. But I know where we’re headed. I know what we’re doing and that we’re moving forward, and I believe in what we’re doing and that the recruits are bought into us. I don’t want to overreact, but these last two games weren’t good enough.”

Rhule has completed three seasons at Nebraska. He has led the Huskers to a 19-19 (10-17) record.