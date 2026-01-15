The case against Nebraska Cornhuskers wrestler A.J. Ferrari has been dismissed without prejudice, per a report from KOLN. Ferrari had been booked in Lancaster County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Texas last week.

Ferrari, a native of Texas, had previously been wanted there for allegedly using a motor vehicle to evade arrest in October. That was before fleeing to Nebraska.

The warrant was discovered when Ferrari was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper. That was for speeding on I-80 near Waverly. It also came just hours after the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Purdue in Lincoln last Friday.

That match against Purdue saw Ferrari win a decision over Hayden Filipovich. That was part of Nebraska’s 36-3 win. It also came after Ferrari had been dealing with a turf toe injury.

“I’m feeling strong, feeling explosive,” Ferrari said. “I’m happy I took that time off and finished his last two weeks off. You know, Brock Hardy finished off this year, you know, me, Antrell Taylor, you know, coming off a good solid year last year. And, you know, we keep building every single week. We kind of started out this year a little bit, you know, rusty. You know, some guys had a little rust on the wheel, especially me. Antrell Taylor, you guys saw had some minor mistakes that he fixed, and they’re both looking phenomenal tonight.”

Ferrari is currently ranked as the No. 4 heavyweight. To this point in the season, he has a 6-1 record.

The defense attorney representing Ferrari on the Monday following did not waive extradition to Texas. Instead, they alleged that Ferrari was pulled over when he was on his way to Omaha. There, it was supposedly his intention to fly to Texas and address the warrant. His bond was set at $25,000 and Ferrari paid the 10 percent required to be released.

This is not the first time that Ferrari has run into legal issues. In 2022, he faced felony sexual battery charges when he was at Oklahoma State. Eventually, those charges were dropped after the accuser reported she was harassed for coming forward with the allegations.

Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion at 197 pounds. That was back when he was at Oklahoma State. He would leave school following 2022 and didn’t wrestle at that level until last season for CSU Bakersfield. Ferrari would go on to lose in the NCAA Regional. For his entire career, he holds a 56-3 record.