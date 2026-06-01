Ty Horn won't return to Nebraska baseball in 2027

Nebraska pitcher Ty Horn will reportedly not return to the Huskers next season. He sent out a cryptic Instagram post Monday.

“Per his Instagram post, it appears Ty Horn will not return to Nebraska for his final season of eligibility,” HuskerOnline’s Sam Ojeda wrote on Twitter/X. “The Halstead, KS native delivered some stellar performance for the Big Red including an eight-inning shutout of UCLA in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament Championship.”

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Horn’s post read “Thank you Nebraska” with a heart emoji. He had one year of eligibility remaining.

This season, Horn was 3-3 and had a 4.03 ERA, 82.2 innings pitched, gave up 76 hits, issued 26 walks and had 87 strikeouts. His numbers improved for the 2025 season and Horn pitched three seasons with the Huskers.

Ty Horn won’t return to Nebraska in 2027, future uncertain

Horn won’t enter the transfer portal, per Justin Frommer of the Omaha-World Herald. If Horn plays college baseball next year, it’ll be at Nebraska if he doesn’t go pro.

The college baseball transfer portal has reshaped roster construction at every level of the sport. Programs that once relied exclusively on high school recruiting pipelines now dedicate significant resources to identifying, pursuing and landing portal talent.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.

No. 13 overall seed Nebraska baseball (43-17) had its season ended after an 11-8 loss to Arizona State (39-20) in the Lincoln Regional on Sunday at Haymarket Park. Numerous key contributors had their outstanding Husker careers come to an end. The immediate names that come to mind are Dylan Carey, Joshua Overbeek and Rhett Stokes.

The Huskers had a breakthrough season under head coach Will Bolt, hosting their first regional since 2008. However, the at-home loss to cap off the wild ride will sting all off-season.