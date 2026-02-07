Rienk Mast details Nebraska bounce back performance in win over Rutgers

Rienk Mast knows Purdue is right around the corner, but Nebraska had to get back on the horse Saturday and they did just that. The No. 9 Huskers controlled the game against Rutgers on the road, winning 80-68.

“We had a tough week last week, and then you want to bounce back and get back in the winning column, and that was the main emphasis,” Mast said on Big Ten Network postgame. “And we had a whole week to prepare, and we had a very good week of practice. So I’m very happy for this group that we’re back in the winning column, and we got a tough one on Tuesday.

Mast led the way for Nebraska Saturday afternoon. He had 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Pryce Sandfort added 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. However, Purdue provides a different challenge.

“Yeah, we haven’t prepared for them yet, so we were focused on this one first,” Mast said. “But I’m sure they’ll have a game plan for us tomorrow, and we’ll prepare well for have a great game coming up.”

Despite Rutgers’ down season, it’s tough to win in Piscataway as Steve Pikiell routinely made it a difficult place to play for opposing Big Ten teams. Mast and Nebraska weren’t fazed.

“I think we’re old. I think we’re experienced. We’ve been in places like this,” Mast said. “Like, I know, for me personally, having been here two years ago, and like, knowing what this environment is going to be, it’s a tough environment to play in, but to have guys that have been in these type of environments is just big for us. So that’s, that’s why we’ve been so successful on the road.”

If Nebraska and Mast can play this way, perhaps they’ll build upon their 21st win of the season. They are a projected No. 2 seed in bracketology now as well.

“Just take the right shots. Be aggressive getting to the rim,” Mast said. “I saw that first one going in, that was good feel, but I knew that they started kind of a smaller lineup, so just getting inside and getting some easy ones to go in.”