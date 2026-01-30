Rienk Mast update: Fred Hoiberg reveals Nebraska star's status for Illinois game

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg provided a detailed update on Friday on the status of Rienk Mast. He revealed the Huskers’ standout forward was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering severe dehydration, but is trending toward availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Mast was ruled out just before tipoff Tuesday night in Ann Arbor as Nebraska attempted to extend its undefeated start. What initially appeared to be a precautionary absence turned into a much more serious situation. Hoiberg explained that Mast was unable to keep fluids down prior to the game and ultimately had nothing left physically.

“He couldn’t even keep water down,” Hoiberg stated. “The decision was made to not even put him in that position.”

The situation escalated the following day, when Mast was taken to the emergency room and treated with multiple IV fluid bags, finally returning home around 2:30 a.m. early Thursday morning. Hoiberg said Mast is still recovering and noticeably weakened after losing significant weight, but the progress since then has been encouraging.

Moreover, Mast felt well enough on Friday morning to attend film sessions and participate in a limited, non-contact practice. Hoiberg said the plan is to closely monitor how Mast responds physically before making a final determination, but the expectation is that he will be available against Illinois.

“If he responds well today, we anticipate him being out there on Sunday,” Hoiberg added. “Not knowing exactly what he’s going to be able to give us. … But it was still good to see him back in the gym.”

Alas, Mast’s absence loomed large against the Michigan Wolverines, particularly in the second half. Nebraska scored 50 points in the opening 20 minutes but struggled offensively after halftime, eventually falling in a close game. At 6-foot-9, Mast is Nebraska’s second-leading scorer at 14.6 points per game and pulls down six rebounds per contest, production the Huskers sorely missed as the game tightened.

“About 12 minutes before tip, I asked him what he thought,” Hoiberg stated. “He said, ‘Coach, I can’t do it. I got no energy.’”

All told, Sunday’s home matchup against Illinois carries added significance. The Illini are ranked inside the Top 10, and the game marks a rematch of a thrilling December meeting that Nebraska won by three points.

Whether Mast can play, and at what level, figures to be one of the defining storylines. For a Nebraska team looking to respond after its first loss in months, getting Mast back on the floor, even in a limited role, could make all the difference.