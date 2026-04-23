Former San Diego State guard Taj DeGourville has committed to Nebraska out of the NCAA transfer portal, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. DeGourville spent two seasons playing for the Aztecs.

This past season, he appeared in 33 games while logging five starts. DeGourville averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game across 19.4 minutes per game. So far during his career, DeGourville has 64 games of experience under his belt.

SDSU finished this past season with a 22-11 record. Despite the success, the Aztecs missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The next year, they didn’t make the tournament due to its cancellation by the pandemic despite going 30-2 overall.

Before college, DeGourville was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 187 overall recruit, as well as the No. 41 shooting guard.

He’s joining a Nebraska team that finished the season with a 28-7 record, including having earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP poll during the season after beginning the season 20-0.

The Huskers would take their historic season all the way to the Sweet 16. The 2025-26 season was the first time Nebraska ever won a NCAA Tournament game — and they were able to make it out of the second weekend.

DeGourville will look to help lead Nebraska past that mark this coming season. They’re already signed PF Sam Orme, C Boden Kapke, SG Trevan Leonhardt and SF Kadyn Betts, making up the No. 23 overall recruiting class as of this report.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.