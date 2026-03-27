Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe what he was hearing. ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg blamed a “mechanics breakdown” by the officials for Nebraska only having four players on the court during a critical final-minute gaffe in Thursday night’s Sweet 16 loss to Iowa.

“In my opinion, it was a mechanics breakdown by the (officials) crew,” Greenberg said during the first hour of Friday’s First Take. “After any timeout, … each official should count the players (on the court), and if you notice there’s only four, you should quickly alert the coach before putting the ball in play.”

Greenberg went on to acknowledge that’s not a written rule in the NCAA handbook, but he viewed it as common courtesy to avoid exactly what transpired late in the Cornhuskers’ 77-71 loss to the ninth-seeded Hawkeyes. Coming out of a timeout following Braden Frager’s 3-pointer to pull within 71-68 with 58 seconds left, Nebraska sent just four players onto the floor for the ensuing inbounds and Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras took full advantage with a three-point play after a breakaway dunk to double its advantage.

Huskers head coach Fred Hoiberg shouldered blame for the mistake, calling it a “miscommunication” during the postgame press conference. But later, Hoiberg appeared to suggest the officials may have also erred by not holding the ball on the in-bounds play until Nebraska had all five players on the court.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that. I know (officials) always count to make sure there’s not six (players on the court), I don’t know the rule on that with four,” Hoiberg said postgame.

Following Greenberg’s assertion that the officials should have alerted Hoiberg to the on-court error, Stephen A. Smith unleashed a lengthy rant. He directed the blame squarely on the Cornhuskers coach alone.

“In a game that tight, I get the point about referees alerting you, but dammit, that’s not their job. That is not their job. That’s your job as a coach to know that (you have) five guys (on the floor),” Smith said Friday morning. “I like Fred Hoiberg and all that, I’m not here to insult the man, but I’m just saying, that’s not the officials’ job. It’s your team, it’s your job. It’s a critical time in the game, you have a berth to the Elite Eight on the line, the last thing you’re expecting to be worried about is your coach knowing how many guys he actually has on the court.

“That is insane, to me, to think that an official is supposed to come to your rescue,” Smith continued. “… I can’t believe we’re having a discussion on national television that the official needs to go to the coach and say, ‘Hey coach, you only have four players on the court,’ when the game itself mandates five guys are supposed to be on the court at all times. Are you kidding me?! We’re having that discussion? That’s insane.”

Smith wasn’t done there, though, and instead pointed out that a coach’s No. 1 responsibility should be knowing exactly how many players he has on the court at a given time.

“You talk about a basic premise that comes with a coach coaching a team, No.1 on the list should be five guys are supposed to be on the court at the same time, in the same uniform, all the time,” Smith concluded. “… It’s the No. 1 rule. … Five guys, it’s basic, … an elementary school team knows. … That’s the rule, it’s always been that way. How are we having a discussion on national television about how the official should’ve told the coach? Are you kidding me? It’s ridiculous.”

Ridiculous or not, the miscommunication brought Nebraska’s historic 2025-26 season to a heartbreaking ending Thursday night in the Sweet 16. It concluded the Huskers’ deepest March Madness run ever.