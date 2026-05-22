Troy Dannen warns against being 'quick to react' amid Matt Rhule rebuild at Nebraska

As he enters Year 4 at Nebraska, Matt Rhule is coming off back-to-back bowl game appearances as head coach. The Cornhuskers’ Pinstripe Bowl victory in 2024 also snapped the program’s streak of 10 years without a bowl bid.

Rhule has a 19-19 overall record since taking over at Nebraska in 2023, but the Cornhuskers finished fourth in the Big Ten West in 2023 and haven’t finished higher than 10th in the two years since the conference got rid of divisions. But ahead of the 2026 season, Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen stressed the need for patience as the rebuild continues.

Speaking with ESPN’s Heather Dinich this week, Dannen said NU has to avoid being “quick to react” to the .500 record through three seasons. He pointed out what Rhule inherited after taking over for Scott Frost and said sees progress in the program.

“One of the things Nebraska has done that’s harmed itself has been quick to react when things didn’t happen soon enough instead of giving someone a chance who is by definition a program builder the chance to actually build a program,” Dannen told ESPN at the Big Ten’s spring meetings. “That’s different than inheriting a program that won 10 and then winning 11 the next year.

“It’s hard. Especially when Matt walked into a program that hadn’t been to a bowl game in 10 years. By definition, that’s one of the bottom end of the Power 4 programs he walked into. I think he’s done a great job getting us from A to B. The next hurdle is C.”

Matt Rhule ‘unbelievably optimistic’ about 2026

After Nebraska’s 7-6 record in 2024, expectations were high. The Cornhuskers had just brought in Dana Holgorsen as full-time offensive coordinator and were hoping Dylan Raiola would take a leap at quarterback. However, Raiola suffered an injury and later committed to Oregon after entering the transfer portal.

That led to some questions about Nebraska heading into 2026. Earlier this offseason, Rhule acknowledged the up-and-down journey of last season and said he knows what the expectations are after an important offseason.

“I have to live in the world where having high expectations this past year and losing four out of our last five games,” Rhule said. “Not being able to finish seasons the way that we want. So, I’m unbelievably optimistic.”