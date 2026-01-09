UCLA sophomore transfer wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer is committing to Nebraska via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He’ll have two remaining years of eligibility.

The West Hills (Calif.) Sierra Canyon product spent two seasons in Westwood after signing with the in-state program during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Across those two campaigns, Gilmer caught 81 passes and turned them into 880 yards and six touchdowns.

This past fall, Gilmer led the Bruins with 50 catches and 535 yards. He found pay dirt four times in 12 games. In the final game of his sophomore season, Gilmer caught 10 passes for 73 yards and a score against rival USC.

As a freshman in 2024, Gilmer played in 10 games, caught 31 passes and scored twice for the Big Ten program. His first career touchdown came in a win over the Cornhuskers.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is now looking elsewhere as UCLA transitions into the Bob Chesney era. As a recruit, Gilmer ranked No. 222 overall and was the No. 38 WR in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Nebraska, transfer portal

Meanwhile, UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea has committed to Nebraska out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent one year with the Rebels, having a breakout campaign.

Colandrea transferred to UNLV to join Dan Mullen‘s offense after spending two years at Virginia. He had mixed results with the Cavaliers.

In two years with Virginia, Anthony Colandrea threw for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns. He threw 20 interceptions, though, which was a bit of an issue for the Cavaliers. He sought a fresh start elsewhere.

He landed with UNLV and first-year Rebels coach Dan Mullen, who is known as an offensive guru of sorts. Mullen has produced a ton of excellent college quarterbacks over the year, from Alex Smith, to Tim Tebow, to Dak Prescott, to Kyle Trask.

Anthony Colandrea immediately fell into a rhythm at UNLV. He had a career-best 65.9% completion percentage, throwing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns in 14 games. He threw nine interceptions, but this time the touchdown-to-interception ratio was much more favorable.

Now, Anthony Colandrea will head into a quarterback room needing some new life. Former star recruit and Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola has opted to transfer out.