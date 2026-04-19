University of New Hampshire coordinator tabbed as Thayer Academy (Mass.) football coach

Thayer Academy (Mass.) looked far and wide for who would be their next head football coach, ending up with a hire that wasn’t too far away to begin with.

According to a press release by the school, Thayer Academy has tabbed University of New Hampshire defensive pass game coordinator Casey DeAndrade as the program’s next head coach. DeAndrade also will have the titles of assistant athletic director and Director of Football.

“We are incredibly excited to have Casey as our new director of football and head varsity coach,” Thayer Academy athletic director Bobbi Moran said in a statement. “The accolades he has received from individuals in the college and professional football community underscore his commitment to excellence. Casey will bring a depth of coaching and recruiting experience to our program, including coaching at two Division I programs at UNH and Holy Cross. Throughout the hiring process, Casey exhibited a commitment to and passion for the future of Thayer Academy football and a willingness to build our Middle and Upper School programs, as well as an excitement for engaging our alumni and community more deeply with the program.”

DeAndrade takes over for former longtime head coach Jeff Toussaint, who served the football program over the last two decades. The Tigers will look to get back to their winning ways as the program hasn’t had a winning campaign since the 2021 season when the team finished 5-3.

“This is truly a special opportunity for our family,” DeAndrade in the press release. “Being from this area, it means a great deal to come back and lead a program like Thayer. It has always been a dream of mine to coach in the ISL, and after spending time with the administration and the community members I met during my interview process, it was clear that Thayer was the right place for me. I am excited to get started, build meaningful relationships, and develop our student-athletes on and off the field, while becoming an active part of the Thayer community.”

Thayer Academy ended this past season with a 4-4 record and finishing ranked No. 56 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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