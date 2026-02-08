The ACC has fined North Carolina $50,000 for its fans storming the court after the Tar Heels’ win over Duke on Saturday, per Matt Fortuna. North Carolina mounted a 13-point comeback to hand the Blue Devils their first loss in conference play.

After senior guard Seth Trimble connected on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the game, North Carolina fans prematurely stormed the court. The officials and venue employees had to remove fans from the hardwood, so Duke could have its final possession.

Alas, Duke was unable to score with such limited time and North Carolina fans ran onto the court once again. It was chaos, with Duke’s team caught in the ocean of people.

In one video online, a bottle could be seen flying through the air and hitting a member of Duke’s team. After the game, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claimed members of his staff were assaulted while trying to escape the court.

“For me, it’s hard to talk about the game when I was most concerned for the safety of our players after the game,” Scheyer said. “I don’t want to make it about that, because Carolina played a great game to win. That’s a heartbreaking loss for our team.

“I got staff members that got punched in the face. My family had people pushing away, trying to not get trampled. That’s not what this game is about. You give them all the credit in the world. It’s not about the game, but obviously that was a scary ending that this rivalry is not about.”

Thus far, video evidence hasn’t surfaced of a Duke coach being punched. In the win, North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson erupted for 23 points, while shooting 8-12 from the field.

Tar Heels forward Henri Veesaar was also excellent, notching a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. While Scheyer was complimentary of North Carolina’s performance following the loss, he was far from happy with the fans who stormed the court before Duke had a chance to enter its locker room.

“We put our players in a position where they’re face-to-face with people who can do anything at any time,” Scheyer said. “It just takes one reaction. I thought, even today, I had to push people away to protect our players.

“I’m all for court storming, trust me. They won. They should celebrate. If they want to celebrate, court storm. But just let us get our guys off safely. That’s it. That’s where I’m at with that.”