Arkansas transfer offensive tackle Jac’Qawn McRoy is committing to North Carolina, On3 has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Razorbacks.

McRoy played high school football at Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, AL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 199 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, McRoy was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 995 overall recruit, and the No. 67 overall offensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

