Baylor transfer offensive lineman Sean Thompkins is committing to North Carolina, per On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. He’ll be a nice addition to the Tar Heels offensive line. The 6-5, 300-pound redshirt sophomore appeared in 10 games for the Bears, logging 460 snaps from his tackle position last season.

Thompkins played high school football at Newton (Newton, GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 661 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

He was rated as a three-star in On3’s transfer portal rankings, as well. Thompkins came in as the No. 99 overall offensive lineman this cycle, at the time of his commitment.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Trech Kekahuna is committing to North Carolina, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s a huge get for the Tar Heels.

Evan Flood of Badger Blitz reported Kekahuna was promised a bigger role in the offense prior to the 2025 season for Wisconsin. The production just never came throughout the year.

Kekahuna did have a career-high 26 receptions, but for just 211 yards and no touchdowns. He also carried the ball 14 times for 129 yards and a score. All in all, Kekahuna finished his Wisconsin career with 55 receptions for 614 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons.

In Chapel Hill, Kekahuna will reunite with Billy Edwards, who was his quarterback last season in Madison. He’s the second wide receiver to commit out of the portal for UNC as well, as the former Wisconsin pass catcher joins Jonathan Bibbs.

They’ll be welcomed additions to the offense. Bibbs and the 5-10, 185-pound redshirt sophomore in Kekahuna are hoping to be part of the corps that replaces a large group of wide receivers moving on from North Carolina — the Tar Heels lost seven to the portal, and Kobe Paysour to graduation.