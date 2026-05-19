Bill Belichick calls out CBS for 'deceptively' controlling viral interview about girlfriend Jordon Hudson

In an interview with Sean Hannity, eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick is hitting back at CBS after an infamous interview filmed last spring. He blasted the network’s practices.

On Hang Out with Sean Hannity, the host, Hannity, first broached the topic. He was discussing the general media outlay these days.

“By the way, like CBS, I was stunned at how horribly you were treated,” Hannity told Belichick. “I couldn’t believe it. I was stunned. I hope you sue ’em.”

Belichick then opened up on the interview. It was conducted by CBS Sunday Morning and hosted by Tony Dokoupil.

During the interview, Belichick’s girlfriend, then 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, was shown interrupting the interview. Clips quickly went viral, and the whole thing turned into a massive media circus for Belichick.

“I couldn’t believe it either,” Belichick said. “Well, you know, as we’ve seen recently, there have been more editing problems. And they go back to over a couple years, multiple examples of editing and interview process and all that. I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively.”

The legendary coach didn’t necessarily elaborate on how the interview was conducted deceptively, but he noted his follow-up with the network has only raised more questions. How so?

“I’ve asked for the transcript from them and they won’t give it to me,” Belichick said. “They’ve done that with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is.”

In the confusion, Belichick came out painted in a pretty negative light in many corners. He questioned the integrity of the whole operation.

“Kind of confused about their, some of the things that they say they are,” Belichick said. “But I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

Hannity agreed before he and Belichick moved on to other topics in the interview. The entire sit-down was about an hour and 40 minutes, hitting on several different aspects of Belichick’s career.

“I thought that was wow, the whole thing,” Hannity said. “I think eventually they might have to give you that. We’ll see what happens.”