Bill Belichick held his first press conference of Year 2 in Chapel Hill on Tuesday as North Carolina opened Spring practice this week. It was a welcomed return to routine for the 73-year-old Belichick following a challenging offseason that also included a controversial snub by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Belichick — who is entering his second year as North Carolina‘s head coach after nearly five decades in the NFL — failed to receive the necessary 40 out of the 50 votes to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility this past January. Two months later, Belichick was finally asked about his Hall of Fame snub 20 minutes into Tuesday’s press conference.

His answer, of course, was prototypical Belichick.

“No, I’m focused on coaching this team and focused on getting Carolina football to the highest level I can,” the second-year North Carolina head coach said Tuesday. “I focus on what I can do and things that are out of my control I don’t worry about.”

Due to Pro Football Hall of Fame rules, only one former coach can be inducted each year as part of a combined “coach/contributor/senior candidates” category that is separate from the modern-day players up for vote. Belichick was considered among five finalists in the category, alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft (a contributor) and three senior candidates: Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood. Voters then rank just three of the five finalists in the category, and an 80% approval (40 votes) is required for induction. Craig was the candidate in the coach/contributor/senior category to be inducted this year.

In this year’s case, Belichick wasn’t included on at least 11 of the 50 total ballots. It was a shocking surprise to NFL fans who know of his legendary career — which includes winning a NFL-record six Super Bowls as the Patriots head coach between 2000-23 and two more Super Bowl victories as a New York Giants assistant coach under Bill Parcells, who was also snubbed on his first time on the ballot.

Belichick’s omission set off a firestorm around the NFL and beyond. Even U.S. President Donald Trump condemned it and called for the votes to be overturned.

President Donald Trump calls Bill Belichick HOF snub ‘ridiculous,’ demands votes ‘overturned’

U.S. President Donald Trump joined the chorus of angry NFL fans that voiced their indignation with the controversial decision by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters to not make six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick a first-ballot inductee.

In a Jan. 28 Truth Social post, Trump compared Belichick’s perceived snub to the NFL’s new kickoff format, and called for both to be “overturned.” Belichick, who is entering his second year as North Carolina‘s head coach, failed to receive the necessary 40 out of the 50 votes to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

“It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy’ Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Trump posted Jan. 28, via Evan Schreiber. “Both are ridiculous and should be overturned.”