Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson dress up, walk track at Kentucky Derby

Some of the biggest names in sports are at Churchill Downs on Saturday afternoon. This will mark the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, one of the best events on the calendar. People flock to see the historic race, and even those who have been before need another taste of the action.

Such as North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick. He arrived with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The two dressed up quite nicely for the occasion and even got to walk the track. Hudson shared a captured moment on Instagram.

She even included a caption saying, “Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together.” At the end were three emojis — a handshake, a heart, and a horse. You can check out the full thing, posted by Yahoo Sports on X, here.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pull up to the Kentucky Derby 🏇 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xmFc8p5Xn2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 2, 2026

Of course, the main gold in Belichick is putting together a better on-field product at North Carolina for the 2026 season. This will be his second year running a college football program after a legendary professional career. But ’25 did not go to plan, finishing 4-8. The Tar Heels did not make a bowl game.

For now, the offseason still brings some fun experiences. Hopefully, Belichick knows horse racing as good as he does football and can pick the winning horse.

Jordon Hudson trolls CBS one year after viral interview with Bill Belichick

Hudson took to social media to troll CBS one year to the day that her relationship with Bill Belichick was painted in a particular light. In April of 2025, Belichick was interviewed by the network and was asked how he and Hudson met, in an attempt to understand the romantic partnership.

That’s when Hudson was caught off mic and off set saying “we’re not talking about this.” Naturally, this led to a lot of assumptions on social media and painted Hudson as someone who is controlling over the two’s relationship.

Once Belichick and North Carolina actually took the field last year, it was more about Belichick and what his future could be in college football. Hudson was nearly silent, until now.

“Last April 27th, I went to bed, crushed by the weight of the world,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, including photos from a recent cheer competition with Code Black, an adult recreational co-ed cheer team. “This April 27th, I woke up on top of it.”

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report