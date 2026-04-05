Bill Belichick sued by Nantucket painter for injuries suffered at North Carolina coach's home

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick is being sued for nearly $300,000 by a Massachusetts-based painter, according to the Nantucket Current. The painter is suing for damages caused after he suffered injuries during a fall at the former Patriots coach’s $5 million Nantucket home.

The painter, Andrew Jackson, claims he fell during a painting job in June 2024 due to unsafe working conditions. The suit, obtained by the Current, states that Belichick’s home had improperly maintained coverings used to protect the floor and furniture. Jackson claims this created a dangerous and unsafe environment for him to work in.

Jackson severely injured his right ankle which caused him pain, disability, lost wages and medical expenses, according to the suit. Notably, Jackson did receive workers compensation from his employer before despite filing the suit.

“As a direct and proximate result of defendant’s negligence, plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer bodily injury, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress, medical expenses, lost wages and impairment of earning capacity, loss of function and enjoyment of life, and such other damages as may be proven at trial,” the lawsuit reads.

According to the Daily Mail, costs stacked up quick despite the employer’s help. Jackson’s hospital expenses totaled over $60,000 and over $6,000 in doctors visits and physical therapy. He claims to have lost $167,828.25 in wages and $285,436.39 overall.

“Defendant owed Plaintiff a duty to use reasonable care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition, to inspect for hazards, to warn of dangers of which it knew or should have known, and to coordinate the site in a reasonably safe manner for lawful workers present there,” the lawsuit continues.

Belichick, 73, bought the home on 45 Fair Street for $4.8 million in 2024. The 2,854-square-foot is owned by Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.