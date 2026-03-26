As the rumors swirl about the North Carolina head coach vacancy, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan addressed the speculation. He reaffirmed his focus is on the Bulls ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Donovan’s name has been front and center through the first 24 hours since UNC announced Hubert Davis’ departure. He has not coached at the college level since 2015 at Florida, where he led the Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007, but is considered a potential top target for the Tar Heels as they start their search.

Speaking with reporters before Wednesday’s game, Donovan said he knows there’s chatter. But he said he’s trying to keep his attention on the Bulls entering the final stretch of the NBA season.

“My main focus is on these guys and this new team,” Donovan said, via The Athletic’s Tony Jones. “I understand that there’s stuff out there, and I understand that there is going to be certain speculation. But, I have to concentrate on this group, and really, my focus is on what we’re doing here in Chicago and having a game tonight, and traveling to go and play in a back-to-back.”

This isn’t the first time Donovan’s name has come up during a college coaching cycle. He was rumored to be a potential target for Kentucky in 2024 before the Wildcats hired Mark Pope to replace John Calipari.

Donovan acknowledged the overtures from college teams during his time in the NBA. He noted the differences in the college game from his time at Florida, but said change is simply part of the game at any level.

“Over the years, I’ve had a lot of college guys reach out to talk to me,” Donovan said. “It’s different in dealing with players who are being paid now. I also think the cycle of the NBA today is totally different than the cycle of college. I’m focused on what I have to do right now. Like anything else, things are always changing in the game of basketball.”

Amid speculation about the North Carolina vacancy, rumors are also swirling around Billy Donovan’s future with the Bulls. The Chicago Sun-Times reported he could step away after this season, given multiple factors, and perhaps take a season to regroup. However, The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman said Donovan could be a “wild card” in UNC’s search to replace Davis, who spent five years at the helm of his alma mater.