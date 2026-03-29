As the North Carolina coaching search rages on, TBS’ March Madness panel gave their picks for who should land the job during halftime of Saturday night’s Elite Eight game between Arizona and Purdue.

Clark Kellogg and UNC alum Kenny Smith declined to comment, while Charles Barkley jokingly advocated for Bruce Pearl. Pearl, however, gave an honest answer. He campaigned for current Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who has been linked to the opening.

“Can we get Billy Donovan to come back to college?” Pearl asked. “That would be spectacular.”

Donovan previously coached 19 seasons at Florida, where he led the Gators to a 467-186 (200-110) record with back-to-back National Championship win in 2006 and 2007. He departed Florida following the 2014-15 season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and hasn’t looked back to college sports since.

The Basketball Hall of Famer was asked about the opening, ahead of Chicago’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

“My main focus is on these guys and this new team,” Donovan said, via The Athletic’s Tony Jones. “I understand that there’s stuff out there, and I understand that there is going to be certain speculation. But, I have to concentrate on this group, and really, my focus is on what we’re doing here in Chicago and having a game tonight, and traveling to go and play in a back-to-back.”

Donovan’s Chicago Bulls currently sit at 29-44 and are on pace to miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

Bubba Cunningham, administration plan to ‘tap into the incredible tradition’ of UNC

During an appearance on ‘Carolina Insider’ on Wednesday, North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham detailed the immediate steps ahead following Davis’ departure.

“Well, we know we’ve got the most highly sought after job in the country,” Cunningham said. “You really want to get back to people and have respect for what they’re trying to bring to you. So, it does help us filter that. Certainly, we’ve talked about, and will continue to talk about, potential candidates and a timeline and the entire process. Having an outside firm be shelter or shield to really screen a lot of the calls coming will be helpful for us.”

There’s no question North Carolina is one of the most coveted jobs in all of college basketball. The program boasts 2,419 wins all-time (third most in NCAA history) and six National Championships (T-third most in NCAA history). Following Hubert Davis’ shortcomings at the program, a slam-dunk hire is crucial for Cunningham and Carolina’s administration.

“In addition to that, we’re going to tap into the incredible tradition of Carolina basketball. Whether that’s coaches, players, or former coaches who have great knowledge of the history of this place and have had a lot of experience in college basketball.”

Whoever North Carolina brings on to lead the program into its next era, whether it is or isn’t Donovan, will face lofty expectations. The program has employed just five head coaches since 1961. Two of those five head coaches, Dean Smith and Roy Williams, are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.