Caleb Wilson Injury: Analyst Seth Davis doubles down on belief UNC can benefit from star's absence

Caleb Wilson‘s hand fracture has caused him to miss the last four games for North Carolina down the stretch. However, the Tar Heels have won three of those matchups amid his absence.

Following UNC’s 77-74 win over Louisville on Monday, college basketball analyst Seth Davis stated that the Tar Heels’ run could be a “classic example of a team benefiting from an injury.” Davis expects Wilson to be back in time for the regular season finale at Duke, which means North Carolina has at least two more games on the shelf before his return.

“What’s interesting is this, to me, is a situation where a team could get better through an injury. They’re 3-2 without him (overall)– but they had what I think is their best game of the season, aside from the win over Duke, by beating Louisville in their last game,” Davis said.

“So if he does come back for that regular season finale, I think North Carolina’s ceiling — which was kind of not super high — maybe the ceiling is the roof. That’s the injury situation to watch.”

Davis’ point brings up the classic ‘Ewing Theory,’ which is the idea that a team actually plays better without its star on the court. While Wilson’s absence hasn’t caused UNC’s season to derail, the Tar Heels are certainly missing his production as he recovers.

The standout freshman is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He’s also proven to be disruptive on the defensive end of the ball, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks each appearance.

At the same time, others players have also stepped up. Against Louisville, Seth Trimble scored a career-best 30 points during the close win.

As a result of the win, the 18th-ranked Tar Heels improved to 22-6 after the win over the No. 24 Cardinals. It was a matchup that saw UNC lead by as many as 16 points, and trail by as many as 10 despite leading for most of the game.

Next up for UNC is a home stand against Virginia Tech before taking on Clemson in the Smith Center the following Tuesday. Their matchup vs. Duke in the regular season finale is on March 7.



