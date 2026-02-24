Caleb Wilson has missed North Carolina last four games due to a fractured hand. After defeating No. 24 Louisville on Monday, the Tar Heels improved to 3-1 since Wilson’s injury. Following UNC’s victory, CBS Sports‘ Seth Davis suggested that the Tar Heels could benefit in the long run from Wilson’s absence.

“Tar Heels wobbled but they didn’t fall down. Could be classic example of a team benefiting from an injury. Hopefully Wilson will be back for the Duke game,” Davis wrote on X.

Other Tar Heels have had to step up with Wilson sidelined. On Monday, UNC veteran guard Seth Trimble erupted for a career-high 30 points while shooting 11-16 from the field.

Trimble wasn’t North Carolina’s only standout. Henri Veesaar and Luka Bogavac combined for 24 points. While North Carolina squeaked out the win against the Cardinals, the team would undoubtedly prefer for Wilson to be back on the hardwood.

The timeline for Wilson’s return is unclear. However, the former five-star prospect did note that he plans on returning at some point this season.

“I am grateful for whatever God is trying to tell me through this injury!!!” Wilson said via X. “I will be back Tarheel Nation… I LOVE THIS TEAM AND PROGRAM #StayTuned”

In 24 appearances this season, Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 57.8% from the field. His 17 games with 20 or more points this season are a program-record.

Despite Caleb Wilson’s eagerness to get back on the court, there will be many variables in his return. After all, Wilson is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Although Wilson is unpolished as a ball handler and a perimeter shooter (just 7-for-27 from 3-point range), his physicality and motor have largely covered for it, as he is extremely quick off the floor and has been aggressive and opportunistic,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in his latest mock draft. “His skill level has to improve in order for him to live on the perimeter in the NBA, which means his projection requires a bit more imagination than the other consensus top prospects. But his long-term upside as an impact two-way star has put him in the discussion higher than this current spot for some evaluators.”

North Carolina only has three games remaining in its regular season. For their regular-season finale, the Tar Heels will square off against No. 1 Duke.

The Blue Devils will be out for blood. UNC defeated Duke 71-68 when the two bitter rivals met earlier this season.