Caleb Wilson injury cost North Carolina higher March Madness seed, analyst says

The 2026 March Madness bracket is officially set. North Carolina earned a No. 6 seed in the Big Dance this season, slotted into the South Region.

Florida was the top-seeded team in the region, and some argued North Carolina could have earned a higher seed if not for some unfortunate luck late in the season. More precisely, the injury to star Caleb Wilson really hurt the Tar Heels.

“I think that’s why they’re on the six line,” analyst Seth Davis said on the selection show on CBS. “I think if Wilson was healthy and playing, first of all they would have had more wins. But I think they would have been projected maybe as high as a four.”

The NCAA Tournament selection committee also chimed in on how big a factor injuries were in the selections. Keith Gill, the committee chair, mentioned Wilson by name.

“We spent a lot of time obviously talking about Caleb Wilson and that certainly impacted the way we thought about North Carolina,” Gill said. “I would say the same with JT Toppin. We actually talked about kind of Duke and some of the injuries that they’re going through, and just know that they’re going to be closer to full strength as they get closer to the NCAA Tournament.

“So I do think injuries, big theme. Player availability a big theme. And that dominated a lot of our conversation as a committee.”

Prior to his injury, Caleb Wilson was one of the most dynamic players in the country. He was averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game, while also leading the team with 9.4 rebounds per contest. His 2.7 assists per game were just a hair off the team lead.

It’s almost impossible to replace a player like that. And North Carolina found it difficult.

Wilson’s last game came in a loss to Miami on Feb. 10. He suffered a broken right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice on March 5 that ultimately ended his season. But that came only after he had suffered a fractured left hand in the game against Miami.

He underwent surgery. North Carolina coach Hubert Davis provided a little bit of info on his status after the surgery.

“He’s doing great,” Davis said. “I’ll tell you a quick story. When it was the decision to have surgery, the first question Caleb asked was ‘can I make it to the game tomorrow?’ It just broke my heart. I’ve talked at great length about how special he is to me, us, and this program. Not just as a player, but as a person and teammate.

“He has the passion to be on the floor with his teammates, and he always dreamed of playing in big games like this, the ACC (Tournament), and the NCAA Tournament. That’s the sad part. The good part is that he’s still apart of our team, and he’s in our locker room. He’s jumping around on the bench. We’ll feel his energy on the floor.”

Wilson will hope to rally North Carolina from the bench at this point. North Carolina is slated to face VCU in its first game in the NCAA Tournament.