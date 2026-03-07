Caleb Wilson injury update: North Carolina star shares message ahead of season-ending surgery

After North Carolina announced his season-ending injury, Caleb Wilson released a message on social media. He shared suffered broken right thumb and will undergo surgery, ending his freshman campaign.

Wilson was already working his way back from an injury to his left hand, suffered against Miami last month. There was optimism he’d be able to return for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Duke as UNC looks for its second win of the season over its fierce rival, but Wilson injured his right thumb on a dunk during practice this week.

As a result, his season is over. Wilson reflected on his time in Chapel Hill and made it clear he’ll be at Saturday’s game, cheering on his teammates.

“Can’t really put into words how special chapel hill has been to me man,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram post. “I remember my first time coming out that tunnel with nothing but hope for the future and the goal of having a great season. This place is truly special beyond words between the fans and coaches and my guys I’ve been so blessed to share the court with. I remember getting here in June with Isaiah [Denis] and Derek [Dixon] with such huge hopes for what we could do and I feel grateful to say we’ve accomplished some of it… ESPECIALLY BEATING DUKE!!!

“But truly this has been one of the most amazing experiences and times in my life and I would not trade for anything even with the freak accident injuries as of late . I am so blessed to be a Tar Heel and no matter what it’s ALWAYS A GREAT DAY TO BE A TARHEEL! To all my supporters young and old I hope I’ve inspired you to know and see the impact you can make on someone’s life without even knowing. Like always I’ll be back and definitely cheering on my guys tomorrow with my good hand!!!!”

Caleb Wilson lived up to the billing after arriving in Chapel Hill as a highly rated recruit. He leads North Carolina with 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game through 24 appearances. His 2.7 assists per game also sit tied with Kyan Evans for the best on the team. That means Wilson is at least tied for the lead in all five major categories.

While there was a chance Wilson could come back for Saturday’s game against Duke – and, of course, March Madness – his latest injury will end his season. UNC said it will require surgery, meaning he will now get ready for the NBA Draft.