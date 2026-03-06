North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season ending surgery, the program announced on Friday.

Wilson had not played for the Tar Heels since suffering a fractured left hand in North Carolina’s 75-66 loss to Miami on Feb. 10. The Atlanta native averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 24 games this season.

Prior to the broken thumb, Carolina head coach Hubert Davis told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that there was a chance he could return for Saturday’s rivalry game against No. 1 Duke. That is, now, no longer the case.

Just in: North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery, sources tell ESPN. Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June. pic.twitter.com/FE2Z6VWRtb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2026

In Wilson’s absence, North Carolina is 5-1 over its past six games. Those five wins, however, came against four unranked opponents and No. 24 Louisville. Saturday’s regular season finale against No. 1 Duke will certainly be an uphill battle, as the Blue Devils are 7-0 since their Feb. 7 loss to Carolina with an average margin of victory of 24.3 points per game.

The injury serves a brutal blow for North Carolina, which was expecting Wilson back on the court in time for the NCAA Tournament. His injury will force center Henri Veesaar, guard Seth Trimble, and guard Luka Bogavac (Carolina’s other three leading scorers) to assume the absence of Wilson’s 19.8 points per game.

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Tar Heels sit at 24-6 (12-5) and are projected as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament in On3’s latest Bracketology.

Caleb Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA Pre-Draft process

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo has Wilson listed as the No. 4 ranked prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft, behind Kansas‘ Darryn Peterson, BYU‘s A.J. Dybantsa, and Duke‘s Cameron Boozer.

“Although Wilson is unpolished as a ball handler and a perimeter shooter (just 7-for-27 from 3-point range), his physicality and motor have largely covered for it, as he is extremely quick off the floor and has been aggressive and opportunistic,” Woo wrote in his latest mock draft.

“His skill level has to improve in order for him to live on the perimeter in the NBA, which means his projection requires a bit more imagination than the other consensus top prospects. But his long-term upside as an impact two-way star has put him in the discussion higher than this current spot for some evaluators.”