Caleb Wilson injury update: UNC star declares he 'will be back' after announcement of hand fracture

North Carolina received tough news on Thursday, as they are set to be without Caleb Wilson for an extended period. The star true freshman suffered a hand fracture during Tuesday’s loss on the road against Miami. No official timetable has been put on his return quite yet.

Wilson appears set on getting back onto the court for North Carolina, though. He took to social media to declare he “will be back” for the Tar Heels this season. If nothing else, a positive sign of where Wilson’s mindset sits after the injury.

“I am grateful for whatever God is trying to tell me through this injury!!!” Wilson said via X. “I will be back Tarheel Nation… I LOVE THIS TEAM AND PROGRAM #StayTuned“

We have seen exactly why Wilson was a Five-Star Plus+ prospect coming out of high school. He is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. North Carolina loves what Wilson brings on the defensive end too. Around 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks a night pop up in the stat sheet.

Those are figures the Tar Heels are going to miss moving forward. Saturday will be the next time they take the court, welcoming Pitt to Chapel Hill. Next Tuesday brings a rivalry game vs. NC State. From there, three of the final four games of the regular season are against teams currently ranked. If Wilson is not back in the next few games, everyone will begin to wonder about his status for the Duke game.

Hubert Davis speaks to the potential of Caleb Wilson

Wilson is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In January, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis raved about Wilson’s career potential.

“I’m just so thankful that I’ve gotten an opportunity just to be able, obviously, to coach him, but just to have a front row seat to see this kid just develop and get better,” Davis said. “… As good as Caleb is, he has a lot more improvement to go.

“I don’t think anybody can see the ceiling, it’s that high for him. It’s just such a joy to coach him. As I’ve told you before, maybe other coaches have this, but no other coach, no other program has it better than this combination of having this good of a player, this good of a person and this good of a teammate. It really is a blessing to be able to coach him this year.”

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report