Caleb Wilson reacts to Hubert Davis firing at North Carolina

After North Carolina announced Hubert Davis was out as head coach, Caleb Wilson reacted on social media. He was the star recruit for the Tar Heels this past season and missed the last few games due to injury.

Wilson was the biggest recruiting win for Davis at UNC. He arrived as a top-rated recruit and is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Wilson looked the part, too, before a thumb injury ended his freshman season. He led the Tar Heels with 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks, and he also added 2.7 assists per game, across 24 games.

North Carolina parted ways with Davis following a loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 despite having a 19-point lead in the second half. After the news came down, Wilson thanked Davis for their time together and had high praise for his now-former coach.

Thank you for everything Coach Davis, one of the best men and coaches in my life. — Caleb Wilson (@CalebWilson2025) March 25, 2026

“Thank you for everything Coach Davis,” Wilson wrote on X Tuesday night. “One of the best men and coaches in my life.”

Davis took over at his alma mater in 2021 following Roy Williams’ retirement and led the program to a memorable run to the national championship. North Carolina not only defeated Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game, but took down the Blue Devils in the Final Four. That was Krzyzewski’s final game before retirement.

However, the Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament entirely in 2023 and declined an NIT invitation. They then went 2023-24 to go 29-8 overall and win the ACC regular-season title en route to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

After the 2023-24 season, Davis received a contract extension at North Carolina through 2030. Quick math shows he is due a more than $5 million buyout, and UNC said it would honor the terms of his contract.

“We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader – he has helped make special memories we will never forget,” said North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham in a statement. “This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level.”

Hubert Davis starred at North Carolina from 1988-92 under the late Dean Smith, earning Second Team All-ACC honors in 1992. Following his playing days, he entered the media space as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and College GameDay. In 2011, he returned to Chapel Hill as an assistant coach under Williams until 2021 when he took over following the legendary coach’s retirement. It marked Davis’ first head coaching job.