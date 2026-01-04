Charleston Southern Buccaneers offensive lineman Andrew Threatt has committed to transfer to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He spent the last three seasons at Charleston Southern.

“It’s not every day you can get coached by a well-experienced staff like North Carolina,” Threatt said. “Even excluding Coach [Bill] Belichick there is at least 10+ years of experience across the board, not to much the academic prestige of the University of North Carolina.”

This decision comes after North Carolina made Threatt an important target in the Transfer Portal this offseason. He was on campus on Saturday, January 3rd, on a visit.

“It was a great visit,” Threatt said. “I really enjoyed the experience and am excited to see what coach Belichick is building in Chapel Hill. The staff is truly one of a kind, and the fan base is even more amazing.”

Andrew Threatt played his high school football at Chesterfield in South Carolina. At the time, he had been overlooked as a recruit. That’s despite being a three-time All-State and All-Region selection during his high school career.

Over the past three seasons, Threatt has started 32 consecutive games for Charleston Southern. Those seasons have widely been considered rebuilding seasons for the Buccaneers under head coach Gabe Giardina. Still, at 10-25 over those three years, it’s been a frustrating run in terms of wins and losses.

As a freshman in 2023, Threatt began his time with Charleston Southern as a right tackle. Later, he’d kick inside to left guard as a sophomore. That was before returning to right tackle. So, it’s going to be interesting to see where North Carolina wants to use him along the offensive line. Regardless, it’s clear he brings some versatility to the Tar Heels in 2026. At 6-foot-3, 315-pounds, he profiles as an interior offensive lineman in the ACC.

Andrew Threatt would be named First Team All-Conference (OVC/Big South) in 2025. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

North Carolina’s first season under legendary head coach Bill Belichick was a frustrating one. The Tar Heels went just 4-8. However, there was some growth by the end of the season, and North Carolina finished winning two of their final five games.

Neither rushing yards nor sacks allowed are entirely the fault of the offensive line, but the offensive line does play a key role in success there. Those stats also tell an interesting story about North Carolina. The Tar Heels were 122nd nationally in rushing offense, averaging 105.25 yards per game. North Carolina was also 55th in sacks allowed, giving up 1.83 per game. So, there is room to improve.

Certainly, Belichick is looking to make changes on offense. Bobby Petrino is coming in as a new offensive coordinator for North Carolina. The Tar Heels have also already added a new transfer quarterback in Billy Edwards Jr.