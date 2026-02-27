College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Hubert Davis stands with North Carolina

As we head towards the month of March, North Carolina is ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and seems poised to grab a Top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Hubert Davis has led the Tar Heels to a 22-6 (10-5) record and the Big Dance for the fourth time in five seasons at the helm in Chapel Hill.

Many have argued that Davis’ tenure at UNC has been disappointing. The Tar Heel alum took over for the legendary Roy Williams in 2021 and has led Carolina to a 123-51 (66-29) record over the past five seasons. It made a run to the National Championship game as a No. 8 seed in 2022, but has not advanced past the Sweet Sixteen since.

Ahead of Carolina’s March run, ESPN insider Jeff Borzello delivered the latest intel on Hubert Davis‘ future with the program. Davis appears to be safe for now, but that does not make it the case forever.

“Hubert Davis entered the season on one of the hotter seats in college basketball, but the Tar Heels are now ranked in the top 20 and are a second-weekend threat with Caleb Wilson expected to return from a hand injury,” Borzello wrote. “Barring a catastrophic finish to the season, Davis isn’t at risk of losing his job.”

Hubert Davis, North Carolina projected as No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

“He signed a contract extension in December 2024 that keeps him in Chapel Hill through the 2029-30 season, and he would be owed around $5 million if Carolina moved on,” Borzello continued. “A couple of NCAA tournament wins might also ease some of the perceived pressure from the fan base, though this season’s performance, combined with a top-10 recruiting class coming in next season, cools off his seat moving forward.”

Without superstar freshman Caleb Wilson in the lineup the past four games, Carolina is 3-1 and has held steady with its NCAA Tournament positioning. The Tar Heels are currently projected as a No. 6 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology. They are expected to get Wilson back before the Tournament, however, which would make them a sleeper in the Dance for sure.

Davis’ indictment against his Carolina resume has to be the 2022-23 season, in which the Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament after opening the season ranked No. 1 in the Preseason AP Poll. Especially after North Carolina‘s 71-64 loss to Ole Miss in the First Round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, a solid showing this year would be massive to ease tensions with the antsy Carolina fanbase in Chapel Hill.