One of the bluest of blueblood college basketball jobs opened last month in the middle of the 2026 NCAA Tournament when North Carolina fired head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons at the helm. The Tar Heels’ opening created a wide-reaching ripple effect that impacted half of the teams in the Sweet 16.

That includes UConn‘s Dan Hurley, who was in the midst of the Huskies’ third run to the NCAA national championship game in the past four seasons. Hurley, the second-highest-paid head coach in college basketball, was even forced to shoot down speculation connecting him to UNC ahead of UConn’s Final Four game with Illinois.

In addition to Hurley, Alabama‘s Nate Oats, Arizona‘s Tommy Lloyd, Iowa‘s Ben McCollum, Iowa State‘s TJ Otzelberger, Texas Tech‘s Grant McCasland, and Vanderbilt‘s Mark Byington were among the current college coaches connected to the North Carolina opening. Byington, Lloyd, Oats, and Otzelberger each parlayed the UNC speculation into new contract extensions with their current schools.

Ultimately, the Tar Heels brass went outside of college basketball and hired longtime NBA head coach Michael Malone on April 6, one day after UConn played Michigan for the 2026 national championship. Given the timing, there was some late speculation that UNC made one final run at Hurley before moving on to Malone, who is three years removed from leading the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title.

But the eighth-year Huskies head coach put those rumors to rest Thursday during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show. Hurley also made it clear he’s never entertained another job while still actively coaching, even when UConn came calling late in the 2018 season.

“Nah,” Hurley told Patrick, when asked if North Carolina reached out to him directly. “… I knew my last year (at Rhode Island) that there’d be interest from Pittsburgh and UConn, (and) you obviously have agents that (can serve as intermediaries) … because these schools … want to know what your interest level is while you’re in that other job. They don’t want to wait until your season’s up.

“But I think what’s unique for me coaching Rhode Island, I refused to talk to any of those schools or to even have the intermediary conversations until Duke beat my butt at the end of my last game (in the 2018 NCAA Tournament),” Hurley continued. “I don’t know how you could do that as a coach and then come in and look at your team, and then be upset with the players (for wanting to transfer). I think that as adults and coaches, you have to have some honor with the way that you move and the decisions that you make with your career.”