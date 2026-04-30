On Monday, Mike Vrabel returned to work after missing the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft. He missed the draft to attend counseling after photos surfaced of he and reporter Diana Russini together. On Thursday, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye addressed the scandal surrounding Vrabel.

“We’re here for Coach,” Maye said. “We love Coach. What he does for us, what he’s done for us this past year, you can’t speak into words. And just thankful he’s our head coach and we know he’s dealing with some stuff off the field and out of the coaching world, but we’re for him. And, I know he’s going to come back.”

Last season was Vrabel’s first as the Patriots’ head coach. He led the team to a Super Bowl, where they ultimately fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye was instrumental in the Patriots’ success. In the regular season, Maye completed 72.0% of his pass attempts for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, compared to eight interceptions. Additionally, he recorded four rushing TDs.

The Patriots posted a 14-3 regular-season record. In the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss, Maye completed 27 of his 43 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions. He was sacked six times and turned the ball over on a fumble.

After the loss, Mike Vrabel defended Maye from critics, crediting the QB for the success the team enjoyed. Now, Maye is returning the favor. He isn’t the only New England players who’s backed Vrabel this week.

“Coach coaches football. He keeps the main thing, the main thing,” linebacker Robert Spillane said. “I know he’s dealing with personal issues, but when we’re in the building, we speak football. … I love Coach and I’m going to be here to support him as he would be there to support me through anything. I’m just a player and trying to do that the best I can.”

OTAs for the Patriots officially begin May 27. Vrabel is focusing on the work ahead as speculation circle him.

“Obviously I know you guys want to hear about everything that’s going on. To be honest with you, I’m focused on what we got going on right now in this building, with this team,” Vrabel said. “Had a long season last year, quick turnaround into the offseason, we’re in a new building.

“Every year is a new year. We’re trying to build this team, we’re trying to come together, so I’m just focused on the guys in this locker room, and trying to build it from the ground up again. We have a long journey ahead of us; we have to start somewhere, so we’re starting right now.”