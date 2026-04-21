Former FAU center Maxim Logue has committed to North Carolina via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Logue has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Logue made 28 appearances for FAU this past season, but never started. The 6-foot-9 big man averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. Logue shot 67.4% from the field. He attempted three 3-pointers, but missed all of them.

Logue transferred to FAU last offseason after spending his true freshman season at Oregon State, where he logged 21 appearances. He averaged just 6.6 minutes of action per outing for the Beavers.

Logue is originally from Paris, France. Before entering the collegiate ranks, Logue played for Paris Basketball in LNB Pro A, the top French league. Additionally, he competed for France at the 2023 U18 European Championships.

Logue is the fourth transfer who has committed to North Carolina this offseason. The Tar Heels are undergoing significant roster turnover after firing head coach Hubert Davis this offseason and replacing him with longtime NBA HC Michael Malone.

Malone coached in the NBA from 2001-25. He led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023. Now, he’s ready to guide North Carolina to similar success.

“Carolina is one of the most historic programs in college basketball, and I am honored to be the head coach of the Tar Heels,” Malone said. “It is humbling to follow so many legends in Chapel Hill. I know from the many Tar Heels in the NBA how special the Carolina Basketball Family is, and I will do everything I can to continue UNC’s championship legacy while preparing our players for professional careers and life after basketball.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.