Former Texas A&M quarterback Miles O’Neill committed to North Carolina out of the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent two years with the Aggies.

O’Neill playing sparingly over the course of the last two years. In total, he is 12-of-20 passing for 171 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As a member of the Class of 2024, O’Neill was a four-star recruit out of Marblehead (Mass.) Hun School (N.J.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 4 overall prospect in New Jersey, the No. 21 quarterback in the class and the No. 283 overall prospect in the class.

“Big-framed quarterback who touts arguably the strongest arm in the 2024 cycle,” On3’s Charles Power wrote in his scouting report of O’Neill. “Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 220 pounds prior to his senior season. Has massive hands that measure at 10 ⅜ inches, registering among the largest at the position in 2024. Flashes easy downfield arm strength. Drives the ball vertically without strain. Rips throws from the far hash to the boundary with palpable velocity.

“Has a pliable arm with considerable layback in his throwing motion. Shows strong natural accuracy with the ability to layer his throws and change speeds. Sticks the ball on covered receivers. Looks to be a sound decision maker in the game setting. Completed 72.3% of his passes for 28 touchdowns as a junior. Plays with a wide base and coordinated footwork. Slides around the pocket, strafing to avoid pressure. Tough for defenders to bring down with arm tackles due to his size. Has solid mobility, especially for a bigger quarterback. Used on designed runs and can pick up yards on broken plays. Picked up 350 yards on the ground as a junior.”