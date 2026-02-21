Henri Veesaar injury update: Status of UNC center revealed vs. Syracuse

Henri Veesaar is available and will start during Saturday's game for North Carolina against Syracuse. This comes after he was considered a true-game time decision coming in.

The Tar Heels big man was previously listed as questionable on the ACC's Friday injury report. He's missed the last two games for UNC dealing with a lower-body injury.

During the week, Davis also revealed that Veesaar is also dealing with an illness. All this has kept him out since the Feb. 10 loss to Miami.

“His outlook is day-to-day,” Davis said. “Everyday he’s getting better, in regard to the lower extremities. He’s getting better with his flu and is making huge strides everyday. Everyday we’ll evaluate and see when he’s available to practice. When he’s available to practice, he’ll be available to play.”

In 24 games this season, the Arizona transfer has been vital in North Carolina‘s success before going down with injury. Veesaar was averaging 16.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks prior to suffering his lower-body injury in the Tar Heels’ 75-66 loss to Miami on Feb. 10.

He played his first two seasons with the Wildcats. However, he's averaging career-highs across the board with the Tar Heels this season.

Elsewhere on the injury report, star forward Caleb Wilson has been revealed to be out ‘indefinitely.' The star freshman forward injured himself in the first half vs. the Hurricanes. Initial x-rays were negative, but later imagine revealed a fracture in his hand. Wilson, a possible lottery pick in this summer's 2026 NBA Draft, has stated that he wishes to return to the court for the Tar Heels before the end of the season if cleared.

This season, Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He’s also proven to be disruptive on the defensive end of the ball, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks each appearance.

Still, no specific timeline for his return has been revealed. Despite his vow to return for UNC, his comeback will need to be in short order with just over three weeks remaining until Selection Sunday.

Tip-off between the Tar Heels and Orange is set for 1 p.m. ET. ABC will carry the national broadcast.