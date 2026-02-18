Henri Veesaar update: Hubert Davis shares latest on status of UNC center

No. 16 North Carolina felt the absences of forwards Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar in a massive way Tuesday night. The Tar Heels were blown out by rival NC State 82-58 and dropped the second of their last three games. Just days after downing rival No. 4 Duke at the buzzer on Feb. 7, Hubert Davis‘ team could be in danger of falling out of the AP Top 25 Rankings.

While Caleb Wilson has been revealed to be out ‘indefinitely’, Davis gave an update on Veesaar following the embarrassing loss.

“His outlook is day-to-day,” Davis said. “Everyday he’s getting better, in regard to the lower extremities. He’s getting better with his flu and is making huge strides everyday. Everyday we’ll evaluate and see when he’s available to practice. When he’s available to practice, he’ll be available to play.”

In 24 games this season, the Arizona transfer has been vital in North Carolina‘s success. Veesaar was averaging 16.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks prior to suffering his lower-body injury in the Tar Heels’ 75-66 loss to Miami on Feb. 10.

Hubert Davis claims North Carolina’s ‘competitive fight wasn’t there’ in loss

Prior to North Carolina‘s sixth loss of the season, the Tar Heels were projected as a No. 6 seed in On3’s Bracketology. The blowout loss to NC State could potentially drop them a seed-line to No. 7. North Carolina is 5-6 against Q1 opponents and an undefeated 15-0 against Q2-4 opponents. It currently sits at No. 28 in the NET Rankings.

“I just felt like our competitive fight wasn’t there. Especially from a defensive standpoint, they didn’t feel us defensively. Didn’t feel our presence at all. We talked about that, and at the end of the day, it’s going to end up being one-on-one defense. Can we defend them without fouling? Are we man enough when the ball goes up in there on the ground? Can we go get it? And I don’t think we did a very good job of that.”

“I’ve been consistent with this all year, that our heartbeat, our lifeline… it starts with defense and us rebounding. That’s what leads us to really good offense, and we weren’t tough enough. We weren’t good enough on the defensive end. Now, we did get offensive rebounds, but the physical presence that you have to have defensively, we just didn’t do that today.”

North Carolina, hoping to have Veesaar ready to go, looks to bounce back in a strong way against Syracuse on Saturday.