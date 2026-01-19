Hubert Davis addresses need to hold players accountable amid losing stretch

After beginning the season with an 11-1 record, North Carolina has lost three of its last four games. After the Tar Heels’ 84-78 loss to California on Saturday, UNC head coach Hubert Davis revealed how his team will fight through their recent rough patch.

“Just continue to repeat it, continue to drill it, continue to coach it, and continue to hold guys accountable towards it,” Davis said. “Throughout the year everybody goes through some bumps, whether it’s at the beginning of the year, middle of the year, you hope it’s not at the end of the year.

“These are some bumps that we went through this week in three of the last four games and we’re going to have to respond and fight back. We have an opportunity to do this. I love these kids. We’ve got an unbelievable great team to coach. I love being around them and we’ll figure it out.”

California caused problems from downtown against North Carolina. The Golden Bears shot an incredible 14-26 (54%) from beyond the arc, while connecting on half of their total attempts from the field.

In fairness to UNC, the final score could’ve been much uglier than it was. The Tar Heels trailed 54-37 at halftime. Alas, instead of lying down and accepting defeat, Hubert Davis and Co. fought back, outscoring California by 11 points in the second half.

Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, their comeback effort came too late. The win was only California’s second in conference play this season.

Before falling to California, North Carolina suffered a 95-90 loss to Stanford. Once again, the Tar Heels failed to slow down their opponent’s outside shooting.

Stanford connected on 16-of-their-28 (57%) attempts from 3-point range. UNC’s offense was impressive in its own right, shooting 58% from the field.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels must strengthen their perimeter defense if they want to emerge as one of the top teams in the ACC. Hubert Davis is well aware of this fact.

“They had two guys that had never made a three and hit two 3’s on us. You look at the 3’s, but I look at the source, where it’s coming from,” Davis said. “The urgency and closeouts, the rotations. It’s not the end result. It’s why teams have been shooting it at a high percentage. Those types of things have to consistently get better.”

On Wednesday, UNC will have a chance to bounce back when it squares off against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN2.