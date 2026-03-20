College basketball insider: North Carolina NCAA Tournament loss to VCU will send 'shockwaves' through sport

Hubert Davis is the most popular name in college basketball on Night One of the NCAA Tournament. And not for a good reason. North Carolina fell to VCU in dramatic fashion, losing in overtime. UNC entered as a six-seed and is now heading back to Chapel Hill after just one game played. Not what anybody inside the program expected.

These types of losses always bring questions about the future, especially at a place like North Carolina. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports laid a few of them out, wondering how the program looks moving forward. Ultimately, Norlander says “shockwaves” will be sent through college basketball because of this result.

“I’m not going to sit here in the immediate aftermath of this game and say that Hubert Davis is not going to be the coach at Carolina,” Norlander said. “I would think that’s more likely than not. But knowing that job, we know that area. I think the dramatic nature of this result, it’s going to spark a lot of introspection and a lot of questions of ‘Okay, as we move forward here — we just got our best recruit in a long time. Potentially our first top-five draft pick in a generation. What do we do for next year? How do we make sure something like this doesn’t happen again?’

“This is more than just an 11 beating a six. This is more than just a big upset on the first day of the NCAA Tournament in earnest. This is a result here that will have a little bit of shockwaves around college basketball because it is Hubert Davis, because it is North Carolina, and because it lost to a mid-major team.”

Now, a big part of the 2025-2026 equation was Caleb Wilson, the top-five selection Norlander mentioned there. Wilson last played on Feb. 10, just a game removed from North Carolina’s massive win over Duke. An injury kept him out for an extended period before an even worse one ended his season. No doubt a major loss for the Tar Heels, down the stretch, and for Thursday night.

Even so, fans back home will not take too kindly to losing to VCU. After making the national championship game in 2022, North Carolina has missed the tournament completely, earned a Sweet Sixteen spot, and now, lost in the first round on back-to-back occasions. Frustration, to say the least, for the Carolina faithful.