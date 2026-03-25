Hubert Davis fired: North Carolina leadership releases statements on decision

North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham and executive associate AD Steve Newmark have released statements regarding the decision to fire Hubert Davis as men’s basketball coach. UNC announced said the move came at their “recommendation.”

Cunningham is set to retire July 1 and Newmark will transition to athletics director following that move. They made the joint announcement of the “leadership change” late Tuesday night, days after Carolina’s loss to VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels had a 19-point lead in that game before the Rams made the largest comeback in Round of 64 history.

Davis took over at his alma mater in 2021 following Roy Williams’ retirement. Following his departure, North Carolina announced it would honor the terms of Davis’ contract. He is due a roughly $5.3 million buyout.

“We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader – he has helped make special memories we will never forget,” Cunningham said. “This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level.”

Newmark also thanked Davis and his family for their contributions at North Carolina. During his five seasons at the helm, he amassed a 125-54 record.

“Hubert cares deeply for our University, and it has been inspiring to watch him instill that love and Tar Heel tradition into the players he has coached,” Newmark said. “Chancellor Roberts, Bubba and I join all of the Carolina community in thanking Hubert and his family for all they have done for UNC.”

After Davis took over for Williams – for whom he served as an assistant coach from 2011-21 – he led the program to a memorable run to the national championship. North Carolina not only defeated Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game, but took down the Blue Devils in the Final Four. That was Krzyzewski’s final game before retirement.

However, the Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament entirely in 2023 and declined an NIT invitation. They then went 2023-24 to go 29-8 overall and win the ACC regular-season title en route to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Hubert Davis starred at North Carolina from 1988-92 under the late Dean Smith, earning Second Team All-ACC honors in 1992. Following his playing days, he entered the media space as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and College GameDay. In 2011, he returned to Chapel Hill as an assistant coach under Williams until 2021 when he took over following the legendary coach’s retirement. It marked Davis’ first head coaching job.