North Carolina‘s Hubert Davis Watch continued this week amid speculation about his future as the Tar Heels’ head men’s basketball coach following a second consecutive one-and-done NCAA Tournament exit. Davis’ job status has been a hot debate after sixth-seeded North Carolina was bounced from the 2026 NCAA Tournament following Thursday’s 82-78 overtime loss to 11th-seeded VCU. It marked the first time the Tar Heels were eliminated in the Round of 64 in back-to-back seasons in program history.

Inside Carolina‘s Greg Barnes revealed no official announcement regarding Davis’ status is expected Tuesday, and any decision could carry on well into the week. Tuesday’s news of such a delay rubbed some around the sport the wrong way, including HoopsHQ’s Seth Davis. Seth Davis, a Duke graduate, blasted the North Carolina administration for dragging their feet on a decision, and even hinted the delay likely means Davis is gone, suggesting it’d be “very, very difficult to bring him back” at this point.

“Not sure I’ve seen many situations like the one that is happening at North Carolina regarding Hubert Davis. My understanding is the administration asked Hubert if he wants to continue, and he said emphatically yes. To let it go on for this long with no decision is not fair to anyone,” Seth Davis wrote Tuesday morning on X/Twitter. “At this point it would be very very difficult to bring him back. He would enter next season under a huge cloud. Usually the best strategy in this situation is to rip the Band-Aid off and make a decision one way or the other. To let it linger for this long is unnecessary and healthy. Here’s hoping we get a decision on this one way or another very very soon.”

ESPN insider Pete Thamel reveals UNC coach return ‘remains unlikely’

Seth Davis’ suggestion that Davis won’t return falls in line with ESPN’s Pete Thamel revelation Davis’ return as UNC’s head coach “remains unlikely” during a mid-morning hit on Sunday’s ESPN College GameDay. Thamel did note, though, “the timing and the mechanics of that expected departure are still being hashed out.”

“As we said (Saturday), there’s not an expectation that UNC is going to fire Hubert Davis,” Thamel said. “I’ve been told that some type of orchestrated resignation has been discussed and is a potential outcome here for Hubert Davis and UNC. Davis did meet with the Tar Heel team yesterday. He did not tip his hand or give any clarity on the future. So for now, the Hubert Davis watch continues.”

On3 insider Pete Nakos reported “conversations remain ongoing around Davis’ future at North Carolina, and no final decision has been reached,” in a Sunday afternoon update on X/Twitter. Nakos added the Tar Heels would be responsible for a $5.3 million buyout if the program elected to move on from Davis, who just wrapped his fifth season as UNC’s head coach after succeeding legendary coach Roy Williams in 2021.