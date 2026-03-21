North Carolina‘s blown 19-point lead in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against VCU on Thursday has called into question the future of Hubert Davis in Chapel Hill. For now, no announcement has been made either way.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel expects a swift decision, however. Joining ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of Round of 32 action, the college insider revealed the latest on Davis’ status in Chapel Hill.

“The future of Hubert Davis at North Carolina right now is squarely in flux in the wake of these back-to-back first-round NCAA Tournament exits,” Thamel said on Saturday. “The sides are expected to talk in the upcoming days, and no decision on Davis’s future is expected until early next week.

“(I) do not expect Davis to be fired outright. Any kind of departure would be synchronized, likely between he and the school. Hubert Davis is a legend at North Carolina and will be treated with that type of respect.”

Thamel said North Carolina’s options are simple. They have two options: keep Davis as head coach with “significant changes to the staff and program” or to simply orchestrate a complete overhaul of the current coaching staff during the offseason and bring in an entirely new regime.

Thamel expects there to be a new coaching staff in Chapel Hill next season. The only question that remains is whether or not it’ll be Davis leading that staff.

“This is arguably the best job in the entire sport. If Davis does move on from Carolina, expect UNC to target Hall of Fame coaches, national championship coaches, coaches who could well be playing in this (year’s) Final Four. This job would echo through every corner of this NCAA Tournament and really, throughout the entire sport.”

Since taking the job in 2021, Davis has led UNC to one Final Four. He’s amassed a 125–54 (.698) record in five seasons, though the consecutive first-round exits from the NCAA Tournament isn’t something a team like Carolina takes lightly. In response, Thamel expects some sort of change to be made regardless of the outcome.

If they do move on, UNC will owe him a $5.3 million buyout. Per On3’s Pete Nakos, the decision coinciding with the opening of the NCAA transfer portal in 17 days will also be considered.